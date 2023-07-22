Dandruff, causes, symptoms and treatments for this annoying ailment

Even if you wash your hair thoroughly, can’t you get rid of dandruff? Here’s how to get rid of this problem.

Dandruff is flaky scalp that causes itchiness and irritation to the skin. This is a self-perpetuating problem, since the more the scalp is inflamed, the more you feel the need to scratchwhich in turn leads to an increase in inflammation itself.

In addition to itching and irritation, dandruff is not too serious a problem, until it leads to dermatitis. In any case, it is a pathology that does not have significant risks, but which represents a strong source of discomfort for those who suffer from it with a certain frequency.

What causes dandruff and symptoms

The reasons why you have dandruff can be different. It can be due, for example, from a fungus that feeds on sebum, going to dry the scalp, leading to the formation of dandruff and the increase in the production of other skin layers that amplify the problem. Oppure, pmay depend on a bad diet high in fat and alcoholic beverages. And, at the same time, low in foods containing zinc and vitamins B.

What are the causes and natural remedies against dandruff – tantasalute.it

Another cause may be lo stress, both for heavy situations that are being experienced, and also for the changes of season; if the skin is too dry or too oily this can lead to the presence of dandruff, in the first case causing irritation and in the second case seborrheic dermatitis. Furthermore also the use of unsuitable hair products can cause this problem so it is important to pay attention to the shampoo you use.

One of the main symptoms that occurs together with dandruff is itchingas well as the evident presence of white dots at the hairline.

First of all, it is possible to prevent this problem by following a balanced diet plan and doing physical activity at least two or three times a week. It’s better avoid stressful situations on a psychological and physical level as much as possible. Exposure to the sun and using an anti-inflammatory shampoo can help prevent this problem from occurring.

If you already have dandruff, you need to use specially made shampoos, especially those with an anti-itch and soothing effect. If this solution doesn’t help either, then you need to consult a doctor who knows how to study and prepare an action plan suitable for the hair and scalp to be treated.

