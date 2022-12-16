BRINDISI – D’Angelo Harrison has returned to training regularly to work in the gym with the aim of regaining the best physical and athletic condition within the shortest possible time, compatibly with the type of injury suffered, followed closely by the technical and medical staff . The Happy Casa guard-leader, in fact, has been officially authorized to carry out competitive activities and, although he has not yet participated in training matches to avoid contact, this circumstance should be reported as a significant step forward towards the player’s complete recovery which could also take place in the next month of January.

D’Angelo Harrison sustained a serious injury on May 1st (top photo by Francesco Iasenza), noel Forum of Assago, in the match against Olimpia Milano, with the rupture of the Achilles tendon and was subsequently operated on by Dr. Antonio Orgiani, who is part of the club’s medical staff and an orthopedic and traumatologist specialist. In this long period D’Angelo Harrison performed all the part relating to the rehabilitation therapy with the collaboration of doctor Palaia, responsible for the rehabilitation, and followed by the medical staff of the company directed by doctor Dino Furioso. As will be remembered, the American guard, authentic top player of the team and of the championship, had signed with the company just a week before, the contract that would have linked him to Happy Casa Brindisi for one more competitive season, with the proviso that if he had received a more advantageous offer would have benefited from the release clause.

From next month, therefore, coach Vitucci could have 7 American players available with Junior Etou, Jason Burnell, Marcquise Reed, Ky Bowman, Nick Perkins, Dikembe Dixon and D’Angelo Harrison, and considering that Happy Casa is out of European competitions , the club in agreement with the technical staff will be called at the end of January to decide whether to keep all the players to have an extra rotation or proceed with a possible “cut”.