Risk of confusion can lead to poisoning They look good enough to eat, but you shouldn’t eat them: bath additives such as bath chocolates or bath oils are sometimes indistinguishable from food. Children, in particular, may unsuspectingly put bath bombs in the form of tarts or cupcakes in their mouths. Or they sip shampoos, shower gels, and bath oils that look like juices with fruit on the packaging. In the worst case, this can lead to poisoning.

EU countries are allowed to withdraw questionable cosmetics from the market The member states of the European Community can ban the sale of such products – under certain conditions, the one EU guidelines pretends. This includes, among other things, that a product has the shape, smell, appearance and presentation of a food. Likewise, that children in particular confuse the product with food and therefore put it in their mouth and thus endanger their health. However, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) recently stated that the countries must assess in each individual case whether these risks exist.

Lithuanian authorities are asking the EU Court of Justice for an assessment background of Statements of the ECJ is a legal dispute between Lithuanian authorities and a cosmetics company that produces food-grade bath additives. Authorities wanted to ban the company's cupcake-like bath bombs. But the company fought back. The Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania then asked the ECJ for an explanation of the EU directive. In its assessment, the EU Court of Justice points out that the national authorities "have to take into account the vulnerability of specific groups of people and consumers, including children in particular" when assessing the health risks. Conclusion of the ECJ: The authorities must see a risk for a ban. You don't have to prove it with objective and documented data.




