Ticks can transmit the encephalitis TBE. The risk areas for this have been expanded in Bavaria and Saxony-Anhalt. The counties are new Anhalt-Bitterfeld and Fürstenfeldbruck as well as the City district of Munich like the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in one current report communicates. So be it 178 districts nationwide designated as risk areas .

TBE stands for tick-borne encephalitis. The majority of infections with the virus are symptomless. The risk of serious illness is significantly increased in people older than 60 years.

TBE risk areas in 2023 are:

94 districts in Bavaria (2 additional districts: LK Fürstenfeldbruck, SK Munich)

43 districts in Baden-Württemberg (unchanged)

12 districts in Thuringia (unchanged)

10 districts in Hesse (unchanged)

10 districts in Saxony (unchanged)

3 districts in Brandenburg (unchanged)

2 districts in Saxony-Anhalt (1 additional district: LK Anhalt-Bitterfeld)

1 district in Lower Saxony (unchanged)

1 district in North Rhine-Westphalia (unchanged)

1 district in Rhineland-Palatinate (unchanged)

1 district in Saarland (unchanged)

In Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Saxony, only the following districts are therefore not TBE risk areas:

Baden-Württemberg: SK Heilbronn

Bayern: SK Augsburg, SK Schweinfurt

Saxony: SK Leipzig, LK Leipzig, LK North Saxony

Many TBE cases could be avoided

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommends a TBE vaccination for people who live, work or stay there for other reasons in TBE risk areas and are therefore at risk of tick bites. According to the RKI, 98 percent of the TBE patients reported in 2022 were not or insufficiently vaccinated. Vaccination rates are also low in risk areas. A high proportion of cases are therefore considered avoidable.

The classification of risk areas is based on data on reported TBE diseases from 2002 to 2022. According to the RKI, there is a risk of infection above all in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, in southern Hesse, in south-eastern Thuringia, in Saxony and since the previous year also in south-eastern Brandenburg. There are also individual risk areas in other federal states. According to the RKI, there are also isolated infections outside of designated risk areas.

Cases rose 30 percent

According to the RKI report, 546 TBE diseases were reported in 2022, 30 percent more than in the previous year. A small proportion of those affected were probably infected abroad. The number of cases recorded has fluctuated greatly between 195 (2012) and 717 (2020) since 2001, it said. In 2022, two deaths were recorded in this connection.

Tick ​​bites are usually given as a possible source of infection. Those affected did not always notice the sting. According to the report, transmission is also possible through raw milk, but this is rare.

Ticks also transmit Lyme disease

The RKI writes that the TBE vaccination offers the most reliable protection. Since TBE viruses get into people at the beginning of the act of sucking, they have to be removed immediately and the wound disinfected. Searching the body later and pulling out ticks protect little. Tick ​​bites can be partially prevented by protective measures such as wearing closed clothing, avoiding undergrowth and tall grass and staying on fixed paths.

Ticks can also transmit the causative agent of Lyme disease, which often occurs hours after the act of sucking. According to the RKI, it is much more common and occurs throughout Germany. The first symptom is often an increasing redness around the puncture site, later nerves, joints and heart can be affected by the bacteria.

5 tips to avoid dangerous tick bites

If you are going for a walk in the forest or on fields and meadows, you should consider the following tips:

Be careful not to come into direct contact with the plants, especially in transition zones from meadows to forests. The ticks sit on the leaves at a height of about half a meter, a maximum of one meter, waiting to be wiped off. Wear long, light colored trousers and tuck the pant legs into the socks. Not only do you prevent the animals from coming into direct contact with your skin, but you also see when a tick is crawling on you. Impregnate your clothing if you spend more time in nature. After spending time in nature, do your research. Animals often crawl around on the skin for hours. They particularly like to stay in damp places, for example in the hollows of the knees, the groin region or the armpits. In children, the head can also be affected. If you find a tick, remove it immediately. The longer the animal suckles, the more viruses it can release into the body. You can use tick tweezers or tweezers to do this.

How to properly remove a tick can be seen here: