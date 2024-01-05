Danger to humans? University researches mutated coronavirus that kills cats

A mutated coronavirus is killing thousands of cats in Cyprus. There is concern that it will also reach Germany. What it is all about – and how research is being carried out on it at the LMU Munich.

The first symptoms are non-specific: Affected cats initially suffer from loss of appetite and fever; later, in many cases, fluid collects in the abdominal and chest cavities, and neurological symptoms and eye problems sometimes occur.

If left untreated, feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) is fatal – affected animals die on average after just eight days. “FIP is one of the worst diseases in cats,” says Professor Katrin Hartmann, head of the LMU small animal clinic, who has been researching this field for 25 years.

Covid killed thousands of cats in Cyprus

Now experts are worried about a mutation of the FIP pathogen that has led to the death of thousands of cats in Cyprus since the beginning of the year. The new variant has already been detected in Great Britain – and there are concerns that it will also reach the Federal Republic.

“There are currently no outbreaks of disease described in Germany that would lead to suspicion of this new virus variant,” says Katrin Hartmann. However, there is a risk from the import of infected cats – be it by private individuals, foreign animal protection organizations or kitten smuggling.

The background: FIP is a disease that has long been known worldwide and is caused by the feline coronavirus (FCoV). This pathogen is also common in Germany, but it usually causes no symptoms or only mild diarrhea, explains Katrin Hartmann. In rare cases, however, the virus mutates – and the cat becomes ill with FIP.

Coronavirus FCoV-23 also detected in Great Britain

A new feline coronavirus – called FCoV-23 – has now been detected in Cyprus and Great Britain, which apparently leads to FIP much more frequently. It is a mixture of the original FCoV and a canine coronavirus CCoV, a research team led by Christine Tait-Burkard from the University of Edinburgh recently reported in a study that has not yet been independently verified.

“A new mutation has certainly occurred, but it is not yet entirely certain whether it comes from a recombination with the canine coronavirus. What you need to know is that there have been recombinations with the dog virus before – but they were no more dangerous than the ‘normal’ cat coronaviruses,” says Katrin Hartmann. But there are many indications that the Cyprus variant is passed directly from cat to cat. “That would be very problematic. Because so far only the ‘normal’, non-mutated coronaviruses have been transmitted, but not the variant that causes FIP. So far, this has arisen individually in the cat.”

This new scenario is particularly problematic for animal shelters, breeders and multi-cat households. Because coronaviruses are transmitted through feces. A typical way: An animal scratches where an infected velvet paw previously relieved itself, then licks its paws clean and in the process ingests the virus, which remains active outside the cat’s body for several weeks. That’s why studies have shown that there is virtually no animal shelter or breeding facility in which cats are not infected with the feline coronavirus – but this has no consequences for most, says the veterinarian. However, if the aggressive Cyprus mutation is transmitted in the same way, there is a risk of a massive increase in FIP diseases and thus many deaths.

Researcher from LMU Munich: “Hope something happens in research”

Because both treatment and prevention are difficult. “There is a vaccination against FIP, but it doesn’t work. Cats can become infected again and again. We hope that something will happen in this area as part of Corona research,” says Katrin Hartmann. The pandemic also helped with the development of new medications. The Californian company Gilead Sciences, which also brought the Covid-19 drug Remdesivir onto the market, holds the patent for the antiviral agent GS-441524. In the body, remdesivir is converted into the active substance GS-441524. FIP could be successfully treated with the antiviral agent GS-441524.

However, Gilead Sciences is not releasing the patent – and has no interest in producing a drug for animals. “That would be a saving grace,” says Katrin Hartmann. “In China, chemists have simply ‘cooked’ the drug illegally – and veterinarians are using it to cure cats!” Concerned cat owners from Germany therefore ordered from the People’s Republic. But studies have shown that the composition and active ingredient content fluctuate greatly, warns the expert. The drug is not legally available in Germany.

Medicines not yet approved in Germany

But there is hope: In England and Australia, pharmacies are allowed to produce their own medicines and the Bova chain has also managed to produce GS-441524. This product may not be sold in the EU either – but its use in controlled studies is possible in Germany, says Katrin Hartmann.

The success is impressive: in a first series of tests with 18 cats, all animals were cured of FIP. In a second one, 38 out of 40 survived. “And now we have just started a large study with 770 cats together with the University of Zurich,” says Katrin Hartmann, not without pride – and expressly points out that more animals can be taken in.

If you would like to reserve a place in the study for your cat suffering from FIP, simply write an email to [email protected].

By Natalie Kettinger

