Danger to life in the heat: Never leave children alone in the car in summer

“It still happens too often that parents leave their children alone in the car,” reports Maximilian Maurer from ADAC in an interview with FOCUS Online.

The car becomes a heat trap within minutes

In high summer temperatures, the vehicle quickly becomes a heat trap. “The air temperature quickly reaches over 50 degrees. The steering wheel, plastic parts, seat covers and child seat can get hot up to 100 degrees,” explains Maximilian Maurer.

Even when it’s actually spring-like 24 degrees, temperatures in the car are around 50 degrees after just one hour. At 30 degrees, children in the car have to endure 46 degrees after 30 minutes. At 40 degrees, it takes less than ten minutes for the thermometer in the car to approach the 50 degree mark.

There is a risk of overheating in the car after just a few minutes

Babies and toddlers are at the mercy of these temperatures without protection because their heat regulation is not yet working properly. “Children tend to overheat quickly. Babies, for example, are not yet able to sweat properly,” explains Almut Schulte-Tamburen, traffic physician at ADAC. “The first symptoms are dizziness, headaches and nausea.” Warning signs are a red head, hot, dry skin, and the children become restless. Then the body temperature rises, the alertness decreases, circulatory collapse, unconsciousness and convulsions threaten. The lack of fluid causes the brain to swell and irritates the meninges. “In some circumstances, 15 minutes in an overheated car is enough for a heat stroke,” warns the expert.

Even for short purchases: don’t leave children in the car

A shady parking space is not enough, because the sun is known to move. Even an open side or roof window does not provide sufficient cooling. “There is only one option: take the children with you, even if it’s just a short errand,” warns Maximilian Maurer. As is well known, a few minutes of shopping quickly turns into half an hour or more. It was the same for two mothers who left their children in the completely overheated vehicle for around 30 minutes in the past few days. The police freed the crying children, and the mothers must expect to be charged with negligent bodily harm.

If you see a child alone: ​​check the situation, provide help

If you see a child alone in the car in the summer temperatures, then check the situation: is it still reacting or does it already seem overheated? Try to find the parents, for example with an announcement in the supermarket. “If you think there is a danger, you should definitely call the police or fire brigade, who will free the children,” advises Maximilian Maurer.

If the life of a child is acutely threatened (because it no longer reacts, for example), you can also smash the window. But beware! Here it is advisable to first take a photographic evidence of the situation (to avoid later disputes with the owner), then inform the police or fire brigade of the imminent danger and then break the window furthest away from the occupant.

First aid for overheated children: “Find a shady place,” recommends Maurer. “Put cool, damp towels on your arms and legs. You can give the child something to drink, but not if the child is unresponsive or is already vomiting. Then there is a risk of choking. Call 911 if convulsions or loss of consciousness occur.”

