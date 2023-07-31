Dangerous burn-on syndrome forces life in the fast lane without a goal

We are now familiar with the term burnout: When nothing works anymore and actions become completely meaningless. The hamster wheel has stopped turning and the limit has been reached. The burn-on, which is just as widespread, is a new term in the jargon of psychology. Psychotherapist Matthias Diesch from the wepractice.ch contact point explains this phenomenon:

What is a burn on?

Matthias Diesch: It describes a preliminary stage of burnout. It’s the time when you’re passionate about something and it’s progressing steadily, but you don’t see an end. Switching off is difficult and you just work.

What is the exact difference to burnout?

When we burn out, everything is usually difficult for us. Nothing works anymore. This is sort of the definitive collapse. In its precursor, the Burn On, there is still a certain fire and the hamster wheel keeps turning, but actually you can tell that there is no real joy anymore. With burnout, it finally tips over and we no longer see any sense in our actions.

How do you describe someone who has a burn on?

As a person who has to deal with many tasks in life and has high performance standards – be it in the world of work and/or in private life. In burn-on, those affected usually only live in the fast lane, the gas pedal is constantly pressed, so to speak, the rev counter is in the red area and you don’t realize that the fuel is already on reserve.

How does this pressure to perform arise?

It is a feeling that you can only be successful with constant effort. It starts at school with good and bad grades. Later it can happen when you catch a demanding superior that there is no praise and no recognition and you conclude that you are only worth something if you do enough work.

Are there areas of work where burn-on is more likely to occur?

Most often, people in higher professional fields who are very career-oriented are more at risk. But of course there are also housewives or househusbands who hardly ever leave their own four walls and are too absorbed by their work. Any person with high expectations of themselves can be affected.

What are typical physical symptoms?

Sleep disorders – such as not being able to fall asleep and waking up early, high blood pressure, rapid exhaustion, nausea, dizziness, heaviness in the limbs, weakness, often tinnitus or flickering in the eyes.

What can you do to avoid burn on?

To create a balance in life between leisure and work. So a hobby that is not always about achievements such as fishing, sailing, exercise, relaxation or something creative. A regular day-night rhythm is also very important. This can be supported by not using digital media before and after sleeping. The most important thing is to get good quality sleep. If you are properly rested, you can be productive again.

How can a relative help?

On the relationship level between two people, it is always better to address everything directly. If there are any concerns or thoughts regarding a burn on I would definitely raise this.

