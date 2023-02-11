L’European Medicines Agency (EMA) has launched an investigation into certain cold and flu medicines containing pseudoefedrina; the suspicion is that their use is linked to pathologies of the blood vessels of the brain.

The revision it follows a “small number of cases”, says the EMA which will decide later whether the drugs can remain on the market or pickup is required. Among the products containing pseudoephedrine are Actifed, Aerinaze, Aspirin Complex, Clarinase, Humex rhume e Nurofen Cold and Flu.

The review of medicines containing pseudoephedrine was initiated by an alert small number of cases of reversible posterior syndrome and reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome in people who had used drugs containing the substance. The two conditions can lead to a reduced blood supply (ischemia) to the brain and, in some cases, can cause serious and life-threatening complications. Common symptoms include headache, nausea and seizures.

Medicines containing pseudoephedrine work by causing the blood vessels to narrow. This reduces the amount of fluid released from the vessels, resulting in less swelling and less mucus production in the nose. They are available alone or with other medicines to treat symptoms of colds and flu, such as headache, fever and pain or allergic rhinitis (inflammation of the nasal passages) in people with nasal congestion.

However, the EMA points out that it is already known that they present a risk «of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular ischemic events», «including stroke and heart attack. Restrictions and warnings to reduce these risks are already included in the product information of the medicines.’