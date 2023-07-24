Home » Dangerous germs: Sausage products sold at Rewe affected by recall
Dangerous germs: Sausage products sold at Rewe affected by recall

Dangerous germs: Sausage products sold at Rewe affected by recall

Consumers who have bought onion mettwurst in the supermarket should urgently check their products. The manufacturer Fleischwaren-Wulff GmbH & Co.KG has launched an urgent recall via the “Food Warning” page because E.coli bacteria were found in the batch.

The bacteria can cause serious gastrointestinal diseases. These are natural bacteria that ruminants have in their intestinal tract and excrete. In humans, however, they act like cytotoxins that can make immunocompromised and older people and children ill.

Rewe: This onion mettwurst is being recalled

The contaminated sausage is the vacuumed onion mettwurst 150g with the following data:

Best before dates: 31.07./01.08./02.08./03.08./04.08.2023 Batch 327301 EAN: 4002049027525

The sausage was available in the Rewe supermarkets of the following federal states:

Baden-Württemberg Bavaria Hamburg Lower Saxony Rhineland-Palatinate Schleswig-Holstein

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact the manufacturer directly: gremmer@fleischwarenwulff.de. The company does not say whether the onion sausage can be returned to Rewe and customers will be refunded the purchase price.

Under no circumstances should you consume the affected product. If you have already eaten the sausage and are suffering from the symptoms described, you should consult a doctor immediately.

