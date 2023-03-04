Many people use egg cartons several times to produce as little waste as possible. The idea is good in itself – but this habit could endanger your health. FOCUS online explains why.

If you fill used egg cartons with fresh eggs, you can save a lot of waste in the long term. However, this habit also poses a health risk for many consumers.

The consumer center Berlin explains why it is better to dispose of egg cartons after a single use.

Egg cartons can be infested with germs

The problem with egg cartons is that they’re made out of cardboard, so you can’t clean them. For this reason, they are often occupied by germs and bacteria.

“Residual droppings, which are sometimes found on the egg shells, stick to the cartons. As a result, fresh eggs can be contaminated with the germs,” ​​explained the Berlin consumer center.

Reuse egg cartons? Consumer center advises against

The consumer advice center recommends disposing of the boxes after a single use. Because the eggs can contain pathogens such as salmonella, which can lead to diarrhea.

This is particularly dangerous for older people and small children, as they usually have a weaker immune system.

You should keep this in mind with eggs