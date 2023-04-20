Dangerous ingredients in shower gels: It is better to avoid these brands

ÖKO-TEST tested a total of 40 common shower gel products – in addition to more expensive natural cosmetics and well-known brand manufacturers, also the own brands of Aldi, Lidl or dm. Particular attention was paid to the ingredients during the test: Since the shower gels come into contact with the skin so often, a pollutant-free formula is particularly important. There are deductions here, for example, for questionable preservatives or fragrances.

The good news for consumers: Half of the shower gels are rated as recommendable by ÖKO-TEST. 15 out of 16 of the certified natural cosmetic products scored “very good”. Even a conventional product, the only one that is free of harmful substances, secures the top rating of “very good”.

Avoid these products

The losers of the test are:

Dove Hydra care shower aloe & birch water – “poor”

Algemarin Freshness Shower Gel – “insufficient”

Palmolive Naturals Shower Cream Olive & Milk – “insufficient”

Among other things, ÖKO-TEST criticizes the use of dubious fragrances such as artificial musk or cinnamal in the products. The laboratory also finds halogenated organic compounds. Many of them are considered allergenic, some are even carcinogenic. In addition, so-called PEG/PEG derivatives, which studies have shown can also be carcinogenic, are criticized in many shower gels.

Notice

We have compiled information from the last relevant ÖKO-TEST test for you here. The test can therefore be older, but still relevant. However, you should note that tests represent a snapshot. For example, manufacturers can change the recipe, redesign packaging or rename the products. The test first appeared in the Edition 8/2022 .