Dangerous Internet hype / Injection in – be slimmer: Chamber of pharmacists warns against …

North Rhine Chamber of Pharmacists

Düsseldorf (ots)

A healthy diet and exercise – that was, is and remains the best strategy for losing extra pounds. Experts from the North Rhine Chamber of Pharmacists are critical of the Internet hype about a diabetes drug that is now being misused as a supposed magic bullet for losing weight. “We see that there are overly positive and sometimes quite one-sided reports about certain drugs that contain semaglutide. Sometimes under the motto: Inject it – be slimmer,” says Dr. Armin Hoffmann, President of the North Rhine Chamber of Pharmacists. “Once again, this is a good example of a very worrying trend of misusing medicines for lifestyle purposes. We can only warn against this for various reasons.”

Off-label use of medicines is not new, meaning that preparations are used outside of the area of ​​application that is actually approved for them. Recently, there has been a hype, especially on the Internet, about drugs that are supposed to counteract the loss of electrolytes in diarrhea – they were taken by people to prevent a hangover from excessive alcohol consumption. The result was empty shelves in pharmacies and pharmaceutical wholesalers and the lack of medication to compensate for electrolyte loss in diarrheal diseases.

The current delivery bottlenecks for many medicines – they can also become a serious danger for chronically ill people as a result of these Internet trends. It would be devastating if type 2 diabetics could no longer be supplied with much-needed medication just because someone wanted to live up to an exaggerated ideal of beauty or did not want to take the time to make a meaningful change in their own lifestyle. Although there are preparations with the same active ingredient, in higher doses specifically for the treatment of obesity, a severe form of overweight, they are not yet available in Germany despite EU approval. The prescription drug is not approved for people who are slightly overweight and do not have type 2 diabetes.

In addition to the effect on insulin secretion, the active substance can lead to nausea, vomiting and diarrhea as well as gallstones, among other things. An increased heart rate or inflammation of the pancreas are also possible. Due to the potential side effects, a careful risk/benefit assessment and close medical monitoring are important when using semaglutide.

After weighing up all the pros and cons of the application, its use can only be considered for certain patients. Under no circumstances should it be used outside of the intended indication.

The North Rhine Chamber of Pharmacists also advises against considering prescription drugs as lifestyle products. “We are grateful to doctors for fulfilling their responsibility – especially when prescribing such preparations. Because unlike electrolytes, semaglutide is an active ingredient that requires a prescription. No abuse without a doctor’s prescription. That’s what we rely on.” , explains the President of the Chamber.

About us: North Rhine Chamber of Pharmacists

The North Rhine Chamber of Pharmacists (AKNR) is a corporation under public law and is responsible for the professional self-government of pharmacists who work or live in the administrative districts of Cologne and Düsseldorf. It represents the interests of more than 11,800 chamber members who work in public pharmacies, hospitals, science, industry and administration or in the German armed forces. The on-site pharmacy takes on a sovereign task: providing people with medicines and medical aids close to where they live, 365 days a year, around the clock, safely and supported by the medical profession.

