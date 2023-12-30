Home » Dangerous potatoes, be very careful with these pre-fried ones: you run a very serious risk | Check that you haven’t already bought them
Dangerous potatoes, be very careful with these pre-fried ones: you run a very serious risk | Check that you haven’t already bought them

Dangerous potatoes, be very careful with these pre-fried ones: you run a very serious risk | Check that you haven’t already bought them

Pre-fried potatoes recalled from the market

A recall for frozen French fries has been published on the Ministry of Health website.

The crescent attention to the food sector has recently led to a proliferation of laws that affect the entire supply chain from the cultivation or breeding of raw materials, up to the production, distribution and sale of the finished product.

With the aim of protect the health of consumers, the relevant authorities carry out hundreds of checks, which can be generic on a random basis, or be motivated by an appropriate report. Those who control are the so-called NAS, Anti-adulteration and Health Unit of the Carabinieri, a special body, made up of experts in the food sector, which reports directly to the Ministry of Health.

Also call back they can occur following random checks or reported by the producer himself who noticed too late anomalies that occurred during production which could harm the health of the consumer.

There can be many reasons behind a recall, ranging from the most serious cases such as contamination by bacteria or other pathogens up to presence of foreign bodies, which can be equally dangerous. These errors can occur due to machine errors or human carelessness, as in the case of pre-fried potatoes recalled from the market.

Pre-fried potatoes recalled from the market

On the website of the Ministry of Health, a recall measure was published on 13 November 2023 regarding the product called Pre-fried Potato Wedges of the brand Lamb Weston and marketed by F.lli Lando Spa. The product is identifiable by production batch L 3280 coming from the factory Lamb Weston con sede STATIONSWEG 18A PO BOX 17 E ZG KRUININGEN – in Olanda.

The provision could mainly concern premises that supply food to the public, since it concerns the 2.5 kg package which is rarely used in the home. In any case, the product bears the expiry date of 28 March 2025 on the packaging.

Potatoes recalled due to presence of gluten and packaging error

Apparently what caused the recall was a error during the product packaging phase, according to what we read about the reasons, in the bags of normal potatoes but potatoes with paprika. The manufacturer warns that the presence of gluten which is instead present in paprika potatoes.

According to the law, the presence of gluten in a food must be appropriately indicated on the packaging to avoid any possible risk for individuals suffering from intolerance.

