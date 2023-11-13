Dangers of Alkalizing Supplements: A Nutritionist’s Perspective

Six-year-old boy hospitalized after ingesting alkaline supplement: Expert warns of dangers

In a frightening incident in Naples, a six-year-old boy was rushed to the Santobono emergency room after ingesting a food supplement and suffering serious burns to his throat and stomach. The supplement in question, “Alka Water Plus” from Vivere Alcalino, has been recalled from the market across Italy as the boy’s case raises questions about the safety of dietary supplements, especially those intended for children.

The supplement, which was meant to alkalinize drinking water for supposed health benefits, was found to have a pH level of 14, indicating a high level of basicity. According to nutritionist Fabio Mariniello, the supplement should have been diluted in water before consumption, and its high potassium hydroxide content posed a serious danger to anyone who ingested it without proper dilution.

Mariniello also criticized the lack of clarity in the supplement’s instructions and packaging, calling for stricter guidelines and warnings on products whose health benefits are not supported by consistent evidence.

Regarding the effectiveness of alkaline products, Mariniello explained that the human body is already equipped to manage its pH levels through natural processes, making the purchase of such supplements unnecessary and potentially dangerous.

The incident has also shed light on the ease with which supplements can be authorized for market sale in Italy, compared to the stringent process for pharmaceutical drugs.

As a cautionary recommendation to consumers, Mariniello urged individuals to consult with a doctor or nutritionist before purchasing any supplement and to seek information from reliable, evidence-based sources rather than relying on marketing claims or unverified information.

The boy’s case serves as a sobering reminder of the potential dangers posed by the unchecked marketing of supplements, and the importance of seeking credible medical advice before incorporating such products into one’s health regimen.

Share this: Facebook

X

