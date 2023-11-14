Daniel Bisogno Clarifies Rumors About Hospitalization and Health Situation

“Daniel Bisogno Clarifies Rumors About Hospitalization”

During a recent interview on the Ventaneando program, Daniel Bisogno revealed the reasons behind his hospitalization in mid-October, dispelling rumors about a serious state of health. The driver explained that it was an inflammation that led him to seek medical attention.

The medical report cited on the program revealed that Bisogno’s gallbladder had burst, resulting in the need for an operation. This incident occurred five months after he underwent surgery for varicose veins in the esophagus.

Bisogno stated, “The thing was very simple, we were doing the program (Ventaneando) and I told Paty (Chapoy), and here to my colleagues, that I felt inflamed, so I went to the hospital. They are going to see me in the hospital constantly because one is in the constant fight to be well, and here there was the question of the history of varicose veins.”

He also mentioned being hospitalized in medium therapy due to an infection following the gallbladder situation. Bisogno reassured his fans that he will continue to provide updates on his health through the entertainment news program, emphasizing the importance of addressing any necessary health concerns.

