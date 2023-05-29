Daniel Hannemann produces power storage from Wittenberg

In his start-up in Lutherstadt Wittenberg, entrepreneur Daniel Hannemann is developing new types of battery cells. They should make electricity from wind and sun available all over the world.

The goal is ambitious – the federal government has decided that Germany should be climate-neutral by 2045. The good news: Last year, 46 percent of the electricity came from renewable energies. In order for it to be 100 percent, not only more wind turbines and solar systems have to be installed, high-quality battery storage is at least as important. Because they can make green electricity available even when there is a “dark calm” – the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining.