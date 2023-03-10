He died yesterday in Sesto Fiorentino (Florence), after deep palliative sedation and having interrupted forced ventilation, Daniel Bern, a patient with ALS who thus decided to “put an end to this non-life of mine”. This was reported by the Florentine edition of La Repubblica, to which Berna had written messages several times, and from whose pages she had led, winning, her battle to obtain home physiotherapy in November 2021. Her life, until October 2019, was that of a manager in the dental implant sector, then the first symptoms had arrived and he had discovered in June 2020 that he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis which had taken away his ability to speak and move independently.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Euthanasia, rape victim Nathalie gets the green light in Belgium: “Unbearable pain, I’ve been dead since 2016”

The intervention

«After the tracheostomy operation I made a journey on the basis of law 219 of 2017, in order to be able to stop the forced ventilation therapy – he wrote in one of the last messages -. Tomorrow the ASL palliative care will be at my house. I came to the conclusion to do so because in my opinion it is important to maintain a dignity of life, which this disease takes away from you day after day. I anticipated the end of the disease and I feel I have won against ALS».

Law 217/2019 provides that the patient can decide and leave written what he wants, or does not want, in case he is no longer able to understand and want. Knowing that he has a pathology and what the outcome will be, the person agrees with the treating doctors how he wants to manage the final stages of the disease: among these possibilities, in ALS, one can choose to be attached to a ventilator or stop forced ventilation, refusing medical treatment as provided for by article 32 of the Constitution. «You have nothing to do with euthanasia – explains Piero Morino, former director of Palliative Care of Asl Toscana centro -. The patient with ALS has every right to suspend ventilation and be asleep, and to suspend a treatment which for him is vital”.