Daniele Dal Moro will be absent in the studio until the final of the GF VIP: after the disqualification the now former competitor will not be able to be present in the episode. “I refused to make videos, unlike Edoardo Donnamaria I was taken from the house as a fugitive”.

Daniele Dal Moro a few days after his disqualification dal VIP Big Brother return to Instagram with a note. The now former competitor, eliminated from the program after having “irrudent and disrespectful attitudes”, explained that on Monday 20 March 2023 he will not be present in the live episode, from the studio, for the same reasons for which Edoardo Donnamaria is absent. Unlike what Antonella Fiordelisi’s boyfriend did, however, Daniele Dal Moro refused to record a video to be broadcast, fearing that the reality show could “manipulate the video content to your liking”.

The words of Daniele Dal Moro

Daniele Dal Moro will not be present in the studio in the Big Brother VIP episode on Monday 20 March and the competitors currently in the race will not receive any video greetings from their former tenant. With a note in the stories, the former gieffino announced that he will soon tell his whole truth about what happened, he accused the program of having had a different treatment from the one used with Edoardo Donnamaria. These are his words:

I was supposed to be in the studio on Monday. This thing was not possible for the new provisions, only a video contribution as for Edoardo. The difference is that Edoardo was not picked up during the week as a fugitive. I refused to send them any kind of video content for them to manipulate as they please. Unfortunately, at the moment my hands are tied due to contractual issues, but in due course I will tell the whole truth about the Big Brother of children and stepchildren. This is a promise.

The disqualification of Daniele Dal Moro

Last Friday 17 March, in the afternoon, Big Brother VIP decided to disqualify Daniele Dal Moro following the release of a video in which the former competitor is seen grabbing Oriana Marzoli by the neck. The VIP had to leave the Cinecittà house for “irrudent and disrespectful attitudes and vulgar expressions”, the communication of the reality show. Unlike what happened with Edoardo Donnamaria, disqualified for similar reasons, for Daniele Dal Moro the program did not wait for the program to be broadcast. Hence the outburst of the now former competitor, invited to leave the red door “like a fugitive”, as he described.