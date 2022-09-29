Home Health Danieli is bursting with health, useful at + 173% and staff on the rise
Health

Danieli is bursting with health, useful at + 173% and staff on the rise

Net profit of 218.7 million euros (+ 173%) and gross operating margin (Ebitda) of 359.2 million (+ 44%), with a profitability defined as “interesting” in relation to turnover for both the Plant Making and Steel sectors Making, growing in volumes and margins. Growth that covered research and development expenses incurred during the year.

These are the main results of the consolidated financial statements of the Danieli Group, a multinational company from Buttrio for the financial year 1 July 2021-30 June 2022, one of the world leaders in the production of steel plants. The document, together with the annual financial statements of Danieli Officine Meccaniche was approved today by the board of directors.

The consolidated figures all show a strong increase: this is the case of operating revenues, which rise to 3,637 million (+ 31%), of the operating result, which stands at 209.6 million (+ 46%). In addition, the positive net financial position increased to 1,206.6 million (+ 20%), the total shareholders’ equity to 2,223 million (+ 10%) and the order backlog, which rose from 3,534 to 5,052 million. the number of employees has increased by 5% and is now made up of 9,095 units.

