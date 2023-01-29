Eating dark chocolate is just what you need, maybe a little before going to bed. A study confirms this.

Dark chocolate, how good you are. And how precious you are! There are several studies that confirm that it does very well, together with cocoa. Obviously without the addition of sugar of any kind.

We’ve been talking about it for some time, but now it’s official: dark chocolate and cocoa are one great source of vitamin D. Which turns out to be very important in particular to prevent osteoporosis and the onset of respiratory diseases.

A study conducted by some researchers at the ‘Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg’ definitely confirms that dark chocolate and cocoa are definitely good for health. Study published in the specialized magazine of the sector ‘Food Chemistry’. In addition to dark chocolate and cocoa, cocoa butter is also preferred in this sense.

Apparently, the drying method to which cocoa beans are subjected after fermentation. A process that would be very important. The same are left to rest on mats left in the sun for an average of 10 days.

And the operation carried out by the sun’s rays helps to transform the substances present in the plants in type 2 vitamin D.

Dark chocolate is great and is found in many diets

The beneficial properties of dark chocolate have been put under the magnifying glass with an observation experiment of cocoa powders and products. All this happened through a mass spectrometry examination.

By making a comparison, it was found that in other types of chocolate, such as white chocolate, the level of vitamin D2 is significantly lower.

Obviously this does not give us total freedom to eat chocolate in large quantities, since the sugars and fats it contains would do great damage.

A modest amount, of maximum 20 g even once a day, it helps to give our body what it needs. It also contains antioxidants. And it is no coincidence that dieticians and nutritionists gladly include a few pieces of 70% or higher chocolate in the food schemes to follow.

Before going to bed it’s really ideal to indulge in a piece of dark chocolate, and we’ll be much better.