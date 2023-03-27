A study confirms the beneficial properties of dark chocolate and cocoa: they have large quantities of vitamin D2, but be careful not to overdo it.

It had been talked about for some time, but now it’s official: the dark chocolate and the cacao they are a great source of vitamin D. Which turns out to be very important in particular to prevent osteoporosis and the onset of respiratory diseases.

This is definitively confirmed by a study conducted by some researchers of the ‘Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg’. Study published in the specialized magazine ‘Food Chemistry’. In addition to dark chocolate, the cocoa butter is preferred in this sense.

Apparently, the drying method to which cocoa beans are subjected after fermentation. A process that would be very important. The same are left to rest on mats left in the sun for an average of 10 days.

And the operation conducted by the sun’s rays helps to transform the substances present in plants into type 2 vitamin D.

Dark chocolate and cocoa are good for you

The beneficial properties of dark chocolate have been put under the magnifying glass with an observation experiment of cocoa powders and products. All this happened through a mass spectrometry examination.

By making a comparison, it was found that in other types of chocolatesuch as that biancothe level of vitamin D2 is markedly lower.

Obviously this does not give us total freedom to eat chocolate in large quantities, since the sugars and fats it contains would do great damage. A modest quantity, a maximum of 20 g even once a day, helps to give our body what it needs. It also contains antioxidants.

Watch how much you eat

So chocolate and cocoa are good for health. Not only in terms of supply of important nutrients, as we have seen. But the same manage to provide us with an extra gear also in terms of good humour.

In fact, tasting chocolate has excellent implications for the happiness we feel at that moment. A typical prerogative of desserts. Except that dark chocolate and cocoa can be much healthier.

A cup of hot chocolate, without sugar or with a reduced quantity, or a bar of dark chocolate, are the ideal way to end the day.