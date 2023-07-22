Dark halos under the armpits: natural remedies to make them disappear and how to prevent them

Underarms with dark skin an embarrassing condition for many but not everyone knows that there are quick and easy solutions to get rid of it.

Dark underarm halos can be embarrassing and can negatively affect our self-esteem, but how can you fix it for good?

Skin showing dark spots, also known as underarm hyperpigmentation, it can occur due to several factors including such as the use of deodorants, frequent shaving, excessive sweating or accumulation of dead skin cells. However, there are simple and affordable remedies that can help make them disappear and prevent them from appearing.

Armpits with dark streaks? Don’t worry, here’s what it is and how to fix it

Dark skin under the armpits is a cosmetic problem that can cause discomfort in people who find themselves relating to others and are careful not to raise their arms in shame. This limits freedom of action and expression creating embarrassment and limiting social interactions. How to fix it.

Armpits with dark halos: natural solutions – tantasalute.it

And natural remedy very effective for reducing dark underarm rings is the lemon juice. Lemon contains citric acid which is a natural bleaching agent. Just squeeze a lemon and apply the juice to your armpits, massaging it gently for a few minutes. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and then rinse it off with warm water. Repeat this treatment twice a day for visible results. However, it’s important to note that lemon can cause skin irritation or dryness, so if you have sensitive skin, dilute the lemon juice with water before using.

Another natural remedy isapple cider vinegar that it has whitening and antimicrobial properties, which can help eliminate dark streaks and prevent body odor. Mix one part apple cider vinegar with two parts water and apply this solution to your armpits after washing. Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then rinse it off with fresh water. You can repeat this treatment twice a day for better results.

Even the pasta of sodium bicarbonate It can be helpful in reducing dark halos as it has exfoliating properties which can remove dead skin cells and lighten the skin. Mix a small amount of baking soda with water to form a paste. Apply this paste to your underarms and massage gently for one to two minutes. Leave it on for another 5 minutes and then rinse it off with warm water. This treatment can be done once a week for visible results.

In addition to natural remedies, it is essential to take some preventive measures for avoid the appearance of dark rings under the armpits. Firstly do not use deodorants or antiperspirants which contain such harmful ingredients aluminum, parabens o artificial perfumes. Opt for instead natural deodorants or DIYs that contain ingredients like baking soda, coconut oil, or antibacterial essential oils.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

