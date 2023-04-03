Darling Ingredients Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the global leader in converting food waste into sustainable products and renewable energy, on March 31, 2023, completed the acquisition of Gelnex, a leading global manufacturer of gelatin and collagen products.

The company first announced the acquisition in October 2022 for a purchase price of approximately $1.2 billion in cash, plus or minus various closing adjustments. As part of the transaction, Darling Ingredients has acquired five manufacturing facilities in South America and one in the United States, capable of producing 46,000 tons of gelatin and collagen products annually. Darling Ingredients estimates that Gelnex will contribute approximately $75 million in EBITDA to Darling’s bottom line in 2023, after deducting inventory and integration costs.

“This acquisition positions Darling to immediately meet the growing needs of its collagen customers while continuing to serve the growing gelatin market,” said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Gelnex is a well run company and is expected to have an immediate positive impact on earnings.”

With 17 state-of-the-art facilities on four continents worldwide, Darling Ingredients’ Rousselot healthcare brand is a leading manufacturer and global supplier of hundreds of gelatin and collagen products from beef, pork and fish sources.

“Collagen is the most naturally occurring protein in the body and is playing an increasingly important role in the health and nutrition market for consumers seeking nutritional supplements for their hair, nails, skin, joints, bones and muscles,” explained Stuewe and high quality collagen products can be used in a wide range of applications including powder mixes, capsules, tablets, nutritional bars, beverages, dairy, confectionery and more.”

Information about Darling Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company that converts edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and is a leading producer of renewable energy. that as recognized as a leader in sustainability operates more than 250 facilities in 17 countries. It converts approximately 15% of the world’s meat industry waste streams into value-added products such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals, and animal feed ingredients. For more information, see darlingii.com. follow us on LinkedIn.

