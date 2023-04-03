“I brought the bust which then exploded.” With these words Darya Trepova, the woman arrested on charges of being responsible for the attack yesterday April 2 in St. Petersburg, confesses her guilt. The Russian Interior Ministry has released a first video in which the 26-year-old seems to voluntarily admit responsibility for her. The interrogator, a male voice, asks her: «Who gave it to you?». But she asks if she can answer later. The woman is in a white shirt, with hair shorter than in the security images that portrayed her and visibly shaken. Military blogger Maksim Fomin, more commonly known under the pseudonym Vladlen Tatarsky, died in the explosion in question. According to the reconstructions of those who accuse her, the young woman brought into the bar a box with the bust of Fomin in which the explosive was hidden. In the past few hours, the 26-year-old’s husband said that his wife was actually “set up”.

