It has the same name as a well-known bottle of detergent but it is a diet designed to counter hypertension thus avoiding the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Among the main risk factors for elderly subjects with cardiovascular diseases is thehypertensionwhose contributing causes are thehypercholesterolemia (high level of cholesterol in the blood) and the diabetes (high blood sugar level). This is why it is very important to take care of the diet since an unbalanced diet affects the general state of health.

Well, the diet Dashacronym for “Dietary Approaches to stop Hypertension”, “Dietary Approach to Counter Hypertension”, promoted by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the United States, is a diet designed precisely to combat hypertension based on scientific evidence on the ability of some foods to favor the onset of cardiovascular diseases such asa stroke from a heart attack.

Dash diet, how it works and the food plan

First of all, we specify that the Dash it is not a weight loss dietwhile providing for the remodeling of foods potentially harmful to the body, as it is balanced in compliance with the FAO (United Nations Organization for Food and Agriculture) and WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines and ensuring a caloric intake daily estimated at 2,000 calories, a value that can however vary according to personal needs.

The recommended foods are fruits, vegetables and whole grains / grains. In particular, it is essential to favor foods that are rich in mineral salts (potassium, calcium, and magnesium), fibers and proteins, while those containing saturated or hydrogenated fats (sausages, for example) and sodium (salt) must be drastically reduced. .

The foods to be consumed daily, in decreasing order of quantity, are vegetables, fruit, whole grains, lean or lean dairy products, fish, poultry, mono or polyunsaturated fats and oil. Beans, nuts and seeds, on the other hand, no more than 4 or 5 times a week while the daily dose of salt it should not be more than 2.3 grams since it is already contained in many foods.

Processed meats (including sausages), sugary drinks, sweets, foods with added salt, particularly fatty dairy products (cheeses and whole milk). Although it is scientifically proven that the Dash promotes the lowering of blood levels of cholesterol and triglyceridesit is always advisable to consult a specialist or general practitioner before undergoing the aforementioned diet.