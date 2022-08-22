L’hypertension it is one of the major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases in old age. Among the main causes of high blood pressure, excluding pathological or transient ones, are hypercholesterolemia (high levels of fat in the blood) and diabetes (increased blood sugar.) For this reason it is very important to prevent and take care of self. Starting from nutrition which, as is well known, significantly affects the general health conditions of the individual. In this regard, the diet Dash it was specifically designed to combat hypertension by limiting the possible occurrence of associated pathologies.

What is the Dash diet

The Dash diet is a rfood system sponsored by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the United States. The abbreviation “Dash” stands for Dietary Approaches to stop Hypertensionthat is: “Dietary approach to counter hypertension”.

The Dash model is based on a series of scientific findings, collected over the years, concerning the impact that some foods, especially processed ones (processed meats and sausages in particular), have on cardiovascular risk factors, affecting the onset of diseases affecting the heart muscle. Like, for example, stroke or heart attack.

The aim is therefore to prevent and reduce the effects that aPower supply unregulated can have on health leading, in this specific case, an imbalance of some blood values, cholesterol and triglycerides in the first place.

How does it work

For the avoidance of doubt, it should be noted that Dash is not a weight loss diet even if it involves the reshaping of the consumption of some foods considered unhealthy or potentially harmful to the body. Any fluctuations in the body weightas often happens when you are “up to speed”, they can derive from the acquisition of the new eating style.

From a nutritional point of view, the Dash approach is balanced and flexible, falling within the FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization) and WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines. L’caloric intake estimated daily is about 2,000 calories, a parameter that can clearly vary according to personal needs.

The recommended foods they are mainly those of vegetable origin (fruit and vegetables) and whole grains / cereals. In particular, it is very important to choose foods that are rich in minerals (potassium, calcium, and magnesium), fibers and proteins. On the other hand, those containing saturated or hydrogenated fats (those present in sausages, for example) and sodium (salt ed) should be reduced.

The Dash food plan

As is well read on the website of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, Il food plan Dash has daily and weekly nutritional goals. This means that the recommended foods and portions aim to meet individual energy needs in the short and long term (24 hours / 7 days)

I foods to be consumed daily, in decreasing order of quantity, are: vegetables, fruit, whole grains, lean or lean dairy products, fish, poultry, mono or polyunsaturated fats and oil. Beans, nuts and seeds, on the other hand, no more than 4 or 5 times a week.

As for the sale (cooking), the daily dose should be below 2.3 grams per day since sodium is already present in its natural state in many foods.

On the other hand, processed meats (including sausages in the category), sugary drinks, sweets, foods with added salt, particularly fatty dairy products (cheeses and whole milk). The consumption of these foods must be less than five times in a week.

It is scientifically proven that the Dash meal plan helps to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood while preserving the health of the heart. However, it is preferable to consult a specialist or contact your GP before embarking on any diet.