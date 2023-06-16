The congress is organized by the Federal Ministry of Health in cooperation with Prof. Jochen Lennerz from Harvard Medical School in Boston (USA). At the high-level “Data for Health Conference 2023″, experts from Germany, the USA and Europe will discuss the framework conditions and possibilities for using health data inside and outside the European borders.

On the first day will Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach open the conference with a keynote.

On the second day, the minister will speak at a final panel Results of the Congress present.

The event will be held in English and streamed live.