Data for Health Conference develops better framework conditions for research

German and American scientists and government representatives want to work together to develop solutions for transatlantic data access. For example, artificially generated, so-called synthetic data is to be used to examine what requirements there are in international research on health data and how these can be met. This is a result of the Data for Health Conference 2023, which the Federal Ministry of Health organized together with Harvard Medical School in Berlin.

The conference organizers are thus reacting to the technological turning point through the use of generative AI in healthcare. Your goal is to develop procedures, sample texts and templates for legally secure data access as a result of the conference (e.g. declarations of consent, data protection impact assessment, sample contracts, etc.). In this way, the application processes are to be simplified, especially for researchers, and repetitive costs are to be reduced through transatlantic legal advice.

In addition, the conference participants called for concrete instruments at EU level to enable transatlantic data access between authorities and public research institutions in a legally secure manner. Top representatives of the US National Institutes of Health offered to negotiate.

