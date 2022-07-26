New boom in Covid-19 cases in Italy: in the last 24 hours, 88,221 infections have been recorded according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. 19.7% positivity rate.

There are 88,221 i new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours, a sharp increase compared to yesterday’s 23,699 infections. They are the data of the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today Tuesday 26 July. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 20,772,833. THE deaths for Covid there were 253 on the last day for a total of 171,232 victims. In the last 24 hours, 446,718 molecular and antigenic swabs were carried out. The rate of positivity it is at 19.7%. The current cases are 1,395,433, while the healed are 19,206,168.

Infections in Italy Region by Region

Today there are 88,221 Covid-19 infections for a total of 20,772,833 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Below is the table with the data of today’s bulletin and the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +13.130 Campania +9.167 Veneto: +9.049 Lazio: +6.892 Emilia Romagna: +3.889 Sicily: +6.341 Piedmont: +5.128 Puglia: +7.346 Tuscany: +5.233 Marche: +3.104 Liguria: +2.579 Abruzzo: +3.333 Calabria: +3.496 Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +2.529 Sardinia: +2.294 Umbria: +1.494 PA Bolzano: +1.001 P.A Trento: +755 Basilicata: +924 Molise: +335 Aosta Valley: +202



Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 446,718 molecular swabs and rapid antigen tests were performed. The rate of positivity it stood at 19.7%.

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

Today there is an increase in patients hospitalized for Covid both in normal wards and in those in intensive care. In the ordinary departments there was an increase of 43 units for a total of 11,124 hospitalized, while in intensive therapy there are 8 more patients for a total of 434 hospitalized and with 61 admissions on the day.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Tuesday 26 July, 139,277,530 doses have been administered so far. 48,665,673 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to over 90.13% of the population concerned. 39,933,983 people received the third dose, equal to 83.71% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. 3,823,091 received the fourth dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who have received at least one dose are 1,399,404.