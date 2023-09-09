DATES and CHANGES Announced for Disney’s D23 Event in 2024

The future of D23 is looking bright! Hope you’re ready, because we’ve got some big announcements to share about what’s to come.

Hello from D23!

We’re coming at you straight from the Destination D23 event in Disney World, where we’re learning all the exciting news about what the company has planned for the next few years. But now we’re back for a look at the NEXT D23 event, and from the sound of it, Disney is thinking BIG!

Disney originally announced that future D23 events would take place inside a stadium, but now that’s no longer the case. The 2024 event will be back at the Anaheim Convention Center from August 9th-11thand is called D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

©Disney

However, the convention is also expanding to many different locations. The official kickoff will be in Disneyland on August 8th (which will be a separately ticketed event), and every evening, big events will take place at the Honda Center.

Could this mean that there will be more room for old Disney props?!

There will also be a special D23 day at the Angels-Mets game in Anaheim earlier in the week on August 4th. This will be a separately ticketed event as well. Tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will go on sale in Spring 2024and more details will be announced for the event as a whole in early 2024.

Disclosure: We were invited by Disney to attend Destination D23. This did not affect our reporting of the event — our opinions are our own.

