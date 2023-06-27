dates. The novelty of Experiences – QuiFinanza

Finally there are the dates. Two days of offers on products from many brands, including many discounts on the products of small and medium-sized Italian companies. Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July theAmazon Prime Daythe appointment dedicated to offers Amazon Prime customers. The offers, in all categories – from fashion to electronics to games and household items – will be available throughout Prime Day, for big savings on many products.

“Again this year we are happy to celebrate Amazon Prime customers by making available many great offers, both on the most popular brands and on products from small and medium-sized businesses. We know how much customers are increasingly looking for savings on everyday products but also on trending products of the moment, and during Prime Day they will be able to find all this on Amazon” explains Claudio Marchese, Senior Product Manager of Amazon Prime Europe.

Prime Day is an event for Prime members only, where you can take advantage of two days of incredible deals on electronics, technology, sports, home and kitchen products, and much more. Lots of super offers on a wide selection of products, for 48 hours non-stop: Offers will start at midnight on Tuesday 11th July and run until 11.59pm on Wednesday 12th July.

How to prepare to find the best opportunities? Searching for offers for Prime members and starting a create your own wish list for Prime Day. Recall that with Prime you can enjoy unlimited fast shipping at no extra cost, movies and TV series, ad-free music and podcasts, games and exclusive content, unlimited storage space for your photographs and much more (if you don’t have Amazon Prime yet, you can take a free 30-day trial here, with no strings attached).

The novelty of “Prime Day Experiences”

This year there is also a particularly tempting novelty for all Amazon Prime customers: in fact, the “Prime Day Experiences”. During Prime Day, Amazon Prime customers will in fact be able to purchase a selection of products linked to unique experiences, in the company of musical artistso alla discovery of iconic companies and Italian SMEs who sell their products in the Made in Italy showcase on Amazon.it.

Exclusive events, weekends out of town and many other unmissable experiences. “At Amazon we are always looking for new ideas to make Amazon Prime customers’ shopping even more engaging, and the Prime Day Experiences go precisely in this direction: unique opportunities to experience unforgettable moments discovering the excellence of Made in Italy, and also to meet your favorite artists, explore wonderful territories and participate in unmissable events”.

All experiences will be available forone-time purchase are amazon.it/esperienzeprimeday on 11 and 12 July. New experiences will be available from 10:00 on 11 July until 18:00 on 12 July on each of the two days, but be aware that they will be limited in number.

Prime Day Experiences are available in limited number, up to the maximum number provided for each offer, and are limited to a single customer and account. Each customer who buys the experience can take with them 1 companion, except in experiences already available for 2 people.

Thanks to the “Small Company” badge, Amazon Prime customers will also be able to support small and medium-sized businesses and artisans by discovering and purchasing their products even more easily within the dedicated Amazon showcase. To find out more and to buy, customers can visit amazon.it/pmi.

How to start Prime Day early

Like every year, the other good news is that who are already Amazon Prime customers you don’t have to wait until Prime Day to start shopping, because the offers are anticipated and start earlier.

Don’t forget, Amazon Prime members can also receive personalized product recommendations and set deal notifications and reminders to better prepare. To participate, customers can sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free trial at amazon.it/primeday.

All information is available on amazon.it/primeday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

