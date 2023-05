WELT: Many singles name “humor” as a wish for a dream partner. How negotiable is it?

Wolfgang Krueger: Not at all. We only fall in love when we can laugh together. We only laugh with people who have a similar way of looking at life. By the way, the best way to understand someone else’s sense of humor is to ask them what their favorite joke is. Sometimes you fall off your chair, but not with laughter.

WELT: Political stance can also be an exclusion criterion, right?