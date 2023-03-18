“I swallow my tears”: Daughter fights for her mother – and experiences hell in the hospital

Karina Caspers experienced how dilapidated and inhuman our healthcare system is. Here the Burda journalist tells the story of her mother’s suffering, who had to go to the hospital after a stroke and experienced the unbelievable. A cry for help.

You only really understand how bleak our healthcare system is when you experience it yourself. I’ve been experiencing it since January 16, 2021. It’s Saturday morning. My mother (now 73) calls at 5 a.m. She is not feeling well. She can’t get out of bed alone. My husband and I drive to her – 190 kilometers. We use the bank card to pick the lock on her apartment door. My husband takes her to the bathroom. I call the ambulance. Tell him she can’t walk. Don’t move your arm. That she has many pre-existing conditions. polyneuropathy, diabetes. FOCUS online series: Our clinics are sick – why the death of Anke’s father affects us all Emergency doctor refuses to come: “There’s nothing you can do” The ambulance refuses to come. To much to do. He bets on a worsening of the polyneuropathy. “There’s nothing you can do about that.” He advises me to take my mother to her neurologist on Monday. Two days pass. The neurologist has my mother do two exercises. Point your index finger to your nose – it hits your cheek. Extend arms and hands. She doesn’t succeed either. Within two minutes the diagnosis was made: a stroke.

The emergency doctor may have been overwhelmed. But why didn’t he let me do these two exercises? That would not have been a problem if I had been instructed on the phone. When you have a stroke, time is everything. Time is brain. I drive my mother to the university clinic in a town on the Rhine. They want to get rid of us despite the referral from the neurologist. “The stroke was too long ago to be treated in the stroke unit,” says the man dressed in white. Is he a doctor, nurse or an administrative worker? He didn’t introduce himself, he doesn’t wear a name tag. My mother cries: “I want to go home again” I talk to him. I want my mother to be treated. my mother is crying She is afraid. “I want to go home.” Because I’m persistent, they accept her. My mother is still crying. I comfort. “You’re in good hands here, everything will be fine.” Then a nurse comes and takes my mother with her. I stay behind Corona rule. Visitors are not allowed in the hospital. I drive back home. 190 kilometers away…

I call my mother several times a day. She’s getting better every day. Even walking is working again, she says. Then the doctors find out that her carotid artery is 98 percent blocked. A stent is to be placed. My mother is afraid. Don’t want the op. The doctors say she must then sign that she will be released at her own risk. I recommend the op. The will be held on January 29, 2021. Overloaded clinics, frustrated patients – health experts denounce grievances and provide the solution at the same time “Something went wrong… Come quickly” In the morning I call my mother. “You can do it. Everything will be fine,” I encourage her. “Call when you’re back in the room.” But my phone is silent. I call her cell phone multiple times. Only ever reach the mailbox. text her whatsapp Stare at the hook every few minutes, but it stays grey. In the late afternoon I call the ward. You’re short on that. “Your mother is still being treated. We’ll let you know if there’s anything new.” Called at 7:30 p.m. I can only remember snippets of conversations. “Something went wrong… Very, very rare complication… Come quickly.”

Two hours later I’m standing by my mother’s bedside. Your face is puffy. your eyes fixed. She lies motionless in bed. I take her hand. whisper “Squeeze when you know I’m there.” She squeezes. The next 24 hours decide between life and death. When the stent was placed, plaque detached and caused a severe stroke, which she survived. But since then my mother has been paralyzed on one side. From head to toe, she no longer has any feeling in the left side of her body. She sees and hears badly. She suffers from aphagia. With every bite, there is a risk that she will choke and cause fatal pneumonia. Book excerpt “The hospital is so sick” – We have far too many hospitals in Germany I should be glad they’re taking my mom to rehab What’s next? How could the op go so wrong? Shrug of the shoulders from nurses. Doctors who weren’t even involved in the surgery. I never get to speak to the operator. No matter how stubborn I am, how many times I call. I can’t go to the hospital anymore. There is no danger to life… Then early rehab. I want to know from the social worker whether the clinic is good. She doesn’t want to judge that, I should be happy that they take my mother – Corona… How good can a rehab be where employees are constantly sick? Treatment appointments cancelled? The on-duty doctors and nurses are completely overwhelmed?

Many assistants who hardly speak German. Sure, they’re trying. But they cannot talk to my mother, who is difficult to understand because of her speech impediment. When she complains of a stomach ache, nobody takes her seriously. A few days later – she has a strong fever – a severe bladder infection is diagnosed. Your catheter was changed too late. There is also a ban on visits in the rehab. You hand her your cell phone once a day. She can no longer choose for herself. At least that’s how we can talk. precious minutes. My mother cries most of the time. I console and choke back my tears, my despair at these inhuman rules. Want to be strong for her. Even when my mother tells me: “Something bad happened.” Bad fears in the clinic: How helpless does she have to feel? I keep asking her to tell me what’s going on. Then she whispers like a frightened, shy child: “A nurse raped me. Anal…” It takes me until I understand what happened. The orderly had not raped her. He had changed her diaper and cleaned her. For a person who has lost control of their body, it may feel the same way. How helpless must she feel?

The clinic’s website states how important it is for family members to help with therapy. They are the anchor for stroke patients. And now, due to all the corona regulations, I can visit my mother once in five weeks. Also to talk to her doctor. Who has five minutes because then she has to go to her son. Single parent… Nevertheless, I drive the 400 kilometers every weekend. The laundry needs to be washed. I’ll be standing in front of the clinic. Look up at her window. My mother can’t see me, can’t wave at me. She can’t leave her bed. The years and months since have been marked by a struggle for survival in a system that is on the brink of collapse. Unbelievable: “Your mother didn’t want to put on socks” GPs who only visit their patients to issue death certificates, said a nurse at one of the three nursing homes my mother has been to since. Overwhelmed hospital doctors who don’t want to waste their time with a “multimorbid patient”. Once, a male nurse left my mother alone in a wheelchair for four hours without a jacket or socks. At four degrees. His succinct answer when I confronted him, howling hysterically with anger: “We respect the wishes of our residents. Her mother didn’t want to put socks on.” Didn’t he see her shaking, crying? Sitting on the balcony completely slumped? In complete darkness.