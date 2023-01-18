A company built in three workouts: yeah, why David Ballardini he had his Cremonese undergo three sessions before going to Maradona to win a game in which no one would have bet on his team, reaching the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. But you know, the coach from Romagna is the man of impossible feats, even if he immediately said after the match in Naples. “I’m not a specialist in anything. We (in reference to his staff with whom he has a great bond, ndr) we are professionals who know how to do this job”. Glasses, lean physique, unmistakable voice: “Balla” returned to Serie A and here is his Active world.