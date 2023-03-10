Home Health Davide Donadei is eliminated – Big Brother VIP
Health

Davide Donadei is eliminated – Big Brother VIP

by admin
Davide Donadei is eliminated – Big Brother VIP
Antonella, Nikita, Giaele, MilenaDavide, Alberto e Onestini they are the seven VIPs in Nominations and tonight one of them will be forced to leave the House for good.

After opening the connection, Alfonso invites the VIPs to turn their backs towards the LED and reads them the definitive outcome of the televoting.

The public has decided that it is to have to leave the game forever Davide.

Grateful for the opportunity he had had, the restaurateur said goodbye to his companions and – with the saucer in his hand – went to the studio.

See also  a seventy-year-old subjected to the wrong examination at the Lodi hospital

You may also like

Tel Aviv, attack in the city center: 23-year-old...

Do you wash freshly bought fruit? The mistake...

4-season duvet for changeable winter nights at a...

Roma-Real Sociedad, the report cards: Matic, hats off...

Recipe “Skrei in mustard sauce with buttered potatoes...

“Renewal? We’re talking about it. I feel great...

Fresh fish, how to recognize it. The expert’s...

Sorge/Rüddel: Digitization in the healthcare system not very...

Perugia, two strong earthquakes today in different areas...

Renal colic, here are the symptoms that should...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy