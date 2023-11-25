Davis Cup, Italy Serbia LIVE: Musetti-Kecmanovic 1-0- Then Sinner-Djokovic

1ST SET MUZZLES 7-6

Serbia was immediately ahead 3-1 thanks to the minibreak granted by Musetti who was not assisted by the first serve. Lorenzo stays attached, 3-2, and immediately after hits a forehand winner to recover the deficit: 3-3. Another minibreak from the blue who lets go of his arm on the backhand down the line, 4-3. He goes up 5-3, then a double fault puts the Serbian back on track, 5-4 and serve. The blue’s backhand goes off into the net and Kecmanovic is back level 5-5. Backhand feat and set point Italy. Nothing to do, Musetti gives up the lead and it’s 6-6 again. Another set point for Italy on a Serbian serve, again level: 7-7. Lorenzo’s forehand pinches Kecmanovic’s left, it’s set point again. And this time it’s Italy!

