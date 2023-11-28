Davis Cup, Sport and Health: “Congratulations to FITP for a historic success resulting from investment in the base and teamwork”

The Davis Cup returns to Italy after 47 years. It is a success that comes from a vision that, with courage and determination, FITP has carried forward by investing in young people, in technicians, in training centers, in the many clubs in the area and in the promotion of major events.

A great team effort that paid off.

Extraordinary Jannik Sinner, Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Musetti, Lorenzo Sonego, Simone Bolelli. Matteo Berrettini was also very important.

Congratulations to Captain Filippo Volandri and president Angelo Binaghi.

The victory in Malaga is a lesson for everyone: believe in dreams because with passion, commitment, dedication and sacrifice they can come true.

