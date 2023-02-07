What do you expect from the future Giacomo, what do you want to do after high school? “The actor. I want to be an actor”. Well, we decided to tell this story starting from the end, that is, from the last question we asked Giacomo, 17 years old, with big light eyes and a tuft of hair that rebels against the visor cap. And let’s start from the end because his answer amazed us: the actor shows himself, he gets involved with everything he has and is: body, mind, emotions.