Home Health Day against bullying and cyberbullying, Giacomo’s story: “It all started on the first day of school”
Health

Day against bullying and cyberbullying, Giacomo’s story: “It all started on the first day of school”

by admin
Day against bullying and cyberbullying, Giacomo’s story: “It all started on the first day of school”

What do you expect from the future Giacomo, what do you want to do after high school? “The actor. I want to be an actor”. Well, we decided to tell this story starting from the end, that is, from the last question we asked Giacomo, 17 years old, with big light eyes and a tuft of hair that rebels against the visor cap. And let’s start from the end because his answer amazed us: the actor shows himself, he gets involved with everything he has and is: body, mind, emotions.

See also  The new medical tests are coming: more mathematics and biology but less logic and general culture. Here's how they will work

You may also like

Heart failure, patient-friendly treatments are ever closer

Prostate Cancer and Diabetes, Incredible What They Discovered,...

Doctor, how much do I have left? The...

Great adherence to the FAD e-learning series on...

What happens if I eat 30 g of...

Patient experience, trust objective – Digital Health

The king’s cutting board – High quality cooked...

decisive hours for the farewell to Rome

What is VEXAS syndrome, a new autoinflammatory disease...

Balearic Islands Government – Detail of the news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy