February 6 is the International Day Against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), an expression with which the World Health Organization (WHO) refers to “all practices of partial or total removal of the external female genitalia or other induced alterations to the female genital organs, carried out for cultural or other non-medical reasons”. It is estimated that they are at least 200 million girls and women living with mutilations genitals, of which 44 million are under 15; On the other hand, 3 million girls under 15 years of age are at risk of suffering them.

“Although it is mainly found in Africa and some countries in the Middle East and Asia – highlights the prof. Pantaleo Greco, Director of the S. Anna Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit – this practice does not spare any geographical area following the increase in the phenomenon of migration. Fortunately in our Service we have not found any cases of mutilations, but we must not let our guard down on this issue. In fact, in Italy it is estimated that between 15% and 24% of girls aged between 0 and 18 belonging to families from countries where this practice is present are at risk”.

FGM constitutes a extremely traumatic act causing immediate health risks and potentially impacting long-term complications not only on the physical health but also on the sexual and mental health of girls and boyssuch as recurring urinary and vaginal problems, infections, menstrual problems, scarring and keloid formation, sexual dysfunction, increased risk of complications during childbirth, depressive syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Ferrarese clinicians know something about the effects in pregnancy: “In our service we encountered two cases of mutilation last year on women who underwent this practice when they were very young, in their country of origin, and who have been residing and integrated in our area for years – explains the dr. Demetrius Constantine, head of the AUSL Women’s Health service –. We noticed it during the normal check-ups at the clinic but fortunately these women survived the dramatic event and gave birth without complications”.

For these reasons, even in the face of growing awareness, the practice is internationally recognized as a violation of human rights to healththe safety and physical integrity of girls and women and as an extreme form of gender discrimination. Italy, with the Law n.7/2006, prohibits the execution of all forms of FGM and any other practice that causes injury to the female genital organs, resulting in a disease in the body or mind. The Law also imposes a series of preventive measures, support services for victims of FGM and information and training initiatives.

“The global community – conclude Greco – has set the goal of abandoning the practice of female genital mutilation by 2030, as part of the “Sustainable Development Goals”. It is recognized by the WHO key role of health personnel in supporting and improving the health and well-being of girls and women currently living with FGM and in implementing preventive measures aimed at changing attitudes towards the practice among patients in communities where FGM is still present spread”.

“I agree with what Prof. Greek and I add that the activities carried out by our consultants, especially in the consultancy dedicated to immigrant women and to the one aimed at pregnant women where these users converge – emphasizes the doctor. Constantine – they are also aimed at carrying out an information and awareness campaign on this practice, as a form of dissuasion against FGM and re-evaluation of the figure of women. On this front, cultural mediation is important to provide guidance in their own languages ​​and raise awareness.”

In the photo, from left: Pantaleo Greco, Demterio Costantino.