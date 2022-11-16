That of the pancreas is one of the most frightening tumors, and for this reason it is necessary to talk about it. For example, to remember that it largely depends on risk factors on which it is possible to intervene. Or that, in the event of a diagnosis, contacting highly experienced referral centers makes the difference. This is exactly the meaning of World Pancreatic Cancer Day, which falls on November 17 this year: an initiative (one of the few dedicated to this neoplasm) to raise awareness among the population and turn the spotlight on research progress.

Pancreatic cancer, weight loss and hyperglycemia: two ‘spies’ for early diagnosis by Irma D’Aria

04 November 2022



Cases on the rise

Let’s start with the numbers, which are on the increase: from 12,500 cases in Italy in 2015 to 14,300 in 2020, mostly men between 65 and 69 and women between 75 and 79. According to experts, this growing trend (about +3% per year) has various causes: one is the habit of smoking cigarettes, another is being overweight and, in general, an incorrect lifestyle starting from nutrition. There is also a genetic component, but it is found in only 10% of patients (due to mutations in the BRCA genes or other rarer ones).

“In the remaining 90% of patients, the onset is not linked to hereditary factors, and in some cases it is instead associated with modifiable factors. This is why it is very important that people know that the role of prevention is very important”, he underlines Nicholas SylvesterOrdinary of the University of Messina, Director of Medical Oncology with Hospice of the Policlinico of Messina and member of the board of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom)”.

Cancer, five million preventable deaths without smoking, alcohol and obesity by Fabio Di Todaro

August 18, 2022



The treatment center makes the difference

In addition to ‘prevention’, another word to know is ‘multidisciplinarity’. “Which is not an empty word, but it is the main road to offer the best chance of survival to those who fall ill – continues Silvestris -. By now all the regions are developing Pdtas (diagnostic-therapeutic-welfare pathways, ndr) for the management of patients with pancreatic cancer, and the concept of an oncological network is developing, within which high-volume reference centers are identified. In pancreatic cancer more than ever experience makes the difference and the more the centers are structured, the more they are able to guarantee timely diagnosis and treatment. And also offer the possibility of becoming part of a clinical study of experimental therapies”. If progress has been made in the last 10 years, it is also, and perhaps above all, due to this approach.

Early diagnosis and new molecular targets: the challenges of research

There are many challenges in pancreatic cancer. Starting with the difficulty of discovering the tumor when it is in the initial stage and could be removed with surgery. Only 10-20% of patients receive an early diagnosis, in 30-40% the tumor is discovered when it is locally advanced and in the remaining half of the cases, more or less, when it is already metastatic.

Another challenge is identifying molecular markers against which to target targeted drugs. “Unlike other tumours, we still know few ‘molecular targets’ in pancreatic cancer – explains the oncologist -. There are alterations that allow us to use so-called agnostic drugs today, but they are present in just 2-4% of patients. A very very low percentage. One promising research front concerns the alteration of the K-RAS gene, and there are currently clinical trials underway. In this regard – and it is important to be clear – there are still no approved therapies”.

Pancreatic cancer, weight loss and hyperglycemia: two ‘spies’ for early diagnosis by Irma D’Aria

04 November 2022



Experimental therapy

In recent days, moreover, the news of a woman treated in Italy with an experimental therapy directed against another molecular alteration, that of the Ret gene, has caused much discussion. “So that patients are not deluded with false hopes – concludes Silvestris – it is necessary to remember both that the alteration of Ret is very rare in pancreatic cancer, and that what we doctors call ‘complete pathological response’, i.e. the negative CT, it should not be confused with the concept of healing. In order to be able to say that a patient is cured, it takes a long time after diagnosis”.