Day Against Stroke / High Cholesterol Doesn’t Hurt

Gütersloh – Every year, the German Stroke Foundation proclaims the “Day Against Stroke”. On May 10, 2023, the focus will be on blood lipids, an unknown risk for many. The foundation wants to change that.

Strokes are often preventable

270,000 people suffer a stroke in Germany every year. Around 60 percent of those affected are dependent on long-term therapy, aids or care. About 70 percent of strokes could be avoided – through a healthy lifestyle and the treatment of risk factors. Many educational campaigns revolve around high blood pressure, more rarely it is about cholesterol. “Education would be just as important here,” explains Nadine Hunting, prevention expert at the German Stroke Foundation.

Many do not know their risk

More than 7,000 employees of German companies and authorities took part in the risk check of the German Stroke Foundation. One result of the test series was particularly striking: 45 percent of the participants showed critical cholesterol levels. “These were often younger women who were otherwise inconspicuous and were surprised by their values,” reports Nadine Hunting. Unfavorable cholesterol levels double the risk of a stroke. And since high cholesterol does not cause pain, it often goes unnoticed for a long time.

Cholesterol damages blood vessels

If an increased amount of LDL cholesterol circulates in the blood over a long period of time, it is deposited on the vessel walls. This process is called atherosclerosis, popularly known as hardening of the arteries. It can lead to vascular occlusion. A high cholesterol level can be genetically determined, those affected do not feel it. “It is all the more important to identify risk carriers,” explains Hunting. Despite genetic predisposition, a healthy lifestyle is always fundamental to managing high cholesterol and other risk factors.

A healthy lifestyle is worth it

The results of a study from the USA show that healthy living is worthwhile. A working group led by Professor Myriam Fornage from the Health Science Center Houston carried out a long-term observation of more than 11,000 subjects. It was shown that many participants were able to significantly reduce their risk of stroke by adopting an appropriate lifestyle, despite a hereditary predisposition. Seven factors that could be influenced were decisive for this: total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, physical activity, diet, smoking and weight. Adjusted correctly, the participants minimized the effect of a high genetic risk and gained up to six years of life without a stroke.

Measure values ​​early

The foundation recommends checking cholesterol levels early. Especially if strokes or heart attacks already happened in the family. A first measurement of the total cholesterol is easily possible in many pharmacies.