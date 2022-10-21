Deafblindness is a specific and complex disability that affects about 2.5 million people in Europe (0.8 million under the age of 65) and 189 thousand in Italy. Yet it is not yet recognized in all Member States. October 22 is the European Day of Deafblindness, established for the anniversary of the founding of the European Deafblind Union (EDbU), a federation of national associations of and for deafblind people. It is an opportunity to focus attention on these patients who experienced double isolation during the pandemic.

Lega del Filo d’Oro and the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired: “It is urgent to acknowledge their rights to deafblind people” June 25, 2021



“In this dramatic moment for all of Europe, it is important not to leave ourselves alone – he explains Francesco Mercurio, president of the deafblind people committee of the Lega del Filo d’Oro Onlus Foundation. – Compared to other countries, Italy is the laggard because it does not consider disability as the relationship that the disabled person has with the environment in which they live because “despite our country having finally seen the implementing decree for the creation of university degree courses in Italian Sign Language (LIS) and Tactile Sign Language (LIST), the problems are still many “.

Loneliness during the pandemic

The pandemic, with the inevitable measures of social distancing, has exacerbated the condition of isolation that deafblind people already lived daily, because their communication and their orientation is mainly expressed through touch. In addition, the global crisis risks taking steps backwards with respect to the hard-won rights.

“Europe is experiencing a serious economic crisis, which comes after a pandemic that has put a strain on everyone’s life. But as always happens in these moments, when everyone’s life becomes difficult, for those with a disability it becomes The great fear that deafblind people feel at this moment is that of going back on the rights they have won, and that the logic of saving in times of crisis leads to a further narrowing of the already few rights that are recognized to us. therefore, the priority is to defend what exists, in view of a better future “explains Mercury.

European projects

To ensure greater inclusion and autonomy for people who do not see and hear, the Foundation is currently involved in three important international projects because it is important to “enhance the potential of each person, going beyond the limits traced by disability: this is an approach we believe in strongly and that we have developed thanks to the precious comparison with Europe since the end of the 70s “he explains Patricia Ceccaraniscientific technical director of the Lega del Filo d’Oro Onlus Foundation.

International day of deafblindness, the story of Francis: “More rights because we don’t want to feel ‘different'” by Valentina Guglielmo

June 24, 2022



The project, “Social skills make inclusive life easier too – SMILE too“, for example, it has strengthened social skills, essential for the authentic inclusion of children and young people with visual impairments and other disabilities and / or with deafblindness. While” Social haptic signs for deaf and blind in education“involved adult deafblind users to build a database of haptic signs (social tactile signs) to be combined with tactile Lis. In fact, socio-haptic communication is a communicative method that allows you to receive in real time environmental and social information of a visual and that would otherwise be lost and is based on coded signs to “trace” on neutral areas of the body (such as arms, back and knees) to communicate quickly in social contexts. “We tested them at summer camps and they have attracted a lot of interest, but they can also facilitate blind, visually impaired, deaf people, with cognitive deficits or with multiple psychosensory disabilities “, he specifies Ceccarani.

Finally, the “Open Eye Tracker Application for multiple disable visually impaired” project, promoted by the Center pour le Développement des compétences relatives à la vue (Luxembourg). Italy in collaboration with Slovenia will test a new software: an eye tracking system capable of allowing the use of computers to people with visual impairments or sensory multidisabilities. The experimentation of Tobii Eye Tracker 5: a tool that will allow you to detect and monitor eye movements.

An international network

The Lega del Filo d’Oro is a member of Deafblind International, an international association that promotes and supports the development of services to improve the quality of life of deafblind people and of the European Deafblind Union, a body that is committed to ensuring equality and full social participation of deafblind people across Europe. With other 10 European countries he is also part of the MDVI Euronet (Multiple Disabilities and Visual Impairment) working group, committed to developing and sharing knowledge of good practices in the education of children and young people with severe visual impairment combined with additional disabilities.