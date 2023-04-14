Status: 04/14/2023 10:22 a.m Discover old monastery churches and their walls – numerous monasteries in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania invite you to do this for the first time on the “Day of Open Monastery Sites” on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

On the “Open Monastery Sites Day” more than a dozen monasteries in the northeast open their doors and provide an insight into the former walls and monastery churches. Many monasteries accompany the day with a special program. It will open at 11 a.m. in the Mecklenburg Organ Museum in the Malchow Monastery. The day of action was brought to life by the association “Gemeinschaft der Klosterstätten in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern” and is to take place every year on the first Sunday after Easter. The participating monasteries at a glance.

Western Pomerania

Im Bergen monastery on Ruegen The city museum of Bergen is located in the former convent at the idyllic courtyard and near the monastery church, which also exhibits medieval monastery treasures.

Kloster Eldena in Greifswald is a former Cistercian abbey, which is only preserved as a ruin. The romantic park is freely accessible.

Kloster Franzburg attracts with its four-wing castle church, a monastery garden with café and extensive green area.

The plant of Ribnitz Monastery is now part of the German Amber Museum. Art treasures from the time of the monastery and monastery can be found in the recently restored church.

From the Kloster Krummin, Located on the northernmost tip of the island of Usedom, only the 13th-century church has survived. There is a circular route with information boards in the churchyard.

Mecklenburg Lake District

The monastery and monastery grounds of Kloster Malchow is currently being renovated, interested parties can find out more about this at the “Open Monastery Sites Day”. The Mecklenburg Organ Museum is located in the church and the former vicarage.

The Gothic Church of Johanniter Commandery Mirow stands on the Castle Island in Mirow. Today it is open to visitors as a Protestant town church.

in the former Franciscan monastery in Neubrandenburg the regional museum documents the history of the city. St. John’s Church bears witness to an eventful building history.

Dargun Monastery consists of an impressive monastery and palace complex, most of which is still in ruins. The monastery church and the museum are also worth seeing.

Im Monastery Dobbertin shows the double-towered monastery church restored from the inside. The complex also includes a spacious monastery cemetery in the east of the village and the remains of the former landscape park on Lake Dobbertin.

Mecklenburg

Located on the southern shore of Lake Schaal Kloster Zarrentin. The extensively renovated former Cistercian monastery lures with an artistically designed ribbed vault.

The monastery church of Doberan Monastery, the Doberan Minster, is one of the most important brick buildings in Europe. Visitors can expect a picturesque monastery complex with well-preserved walls and several buildings.

That too Kloster Rühn near Rostock attracts with a large area, brick cloister buildings and beautiful flowering meadows in the monastery garden.

Im Pilgrim Monastery Tempzin At Lake Tempzin, you can visit the late-Gothic monastery church and the multi-storey warm house, which once offered shelter and care to pilgrims and the sick.

This is east of Wismar Sonnenkamp Monastery at Neuklostersee. All that remains of the former Benedictine monastery is the monastery church with very old stained glass, the bell tower and the provost building.

Kloster Rehna, located in the middle of the half-timbered town of the same name, has a well-preserved complex. These include the monastery garden, the Kneipp pool in the city park and the churchyard.

