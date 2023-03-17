Home Health Day of sleep: quality more important than duration
A Czech study shows how well you sleep is more important than how long you sleep. The quality of sleep improves if you spend a lot of time in the sun and have as little contact with artificial light, the so-called “blue” light, at night. Exercise and avoiding heavy food before going to bed also have a positive effect. “You should avoid working and studying in bed,” says study director Michaela Kudrnácová from Charles University in Prague.

