A Czech study shows how well you sleep is more important than how long you sleep. The quality of sleep improves if you spend a lot of time in the sun and have as little contact with artificial light, the so-called “blue” light, at night. Exercise and avoiding heavy food before going to bed also have a positive effect. “You should avoid working and studying in bed,” says study director Michaela Kudrnácová from Charles University in Prague.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.