After the health talks in the OÖN forum in the Promenaden Galerien in Linz, you have the opportunity to ask questions to the experts from the Ordensklinikum on the podium. A lot of healthy things are also offered on the health route on this day.

Joints in focus: What does an artificial joint actually look like? Can you see that before the surgery? What happens before and after the procedure? Employees from the health and nursing department of the orthopedic department of the Ordensklinikum Linz provide information on the subject of implants.

Movement check, knee joint analysis: The Health gym (a partner of the Elisabethinen health network) presents: Balance & coordination test, mobility check for shoulder and ankle. The ZMPT (centre for musculoskeletal physiotherapy) leads Muscle function diagnostics in knees and hipsknee joint analysis using ultrasound technology and functional leg axis training.

Blood sugar and hand strength: Students at the University of Applied Sciences for Health Professions in Upper Austria take measurements of body composition, hand strength and blood sugar. Vital sign checks, stand-up tests, fall prevention and tips for people with osteoarthritis are also offered.

Outpatient rehabilitation: Employees of the “Reha.ambulant”, partner of the health park Barmherzige Schwestern Linz, provide information about the possibility of outpatient rehabilitation.

blood pressure check: Pupils from the Vinzentinum, School for Health and Nursing, measure blood pressure.

Natural helpers: Pharmacists provide information about gentle treatment methods.

more on the subject Health Move pain-free again: This is what you can expect at the “Day of the Joints” at the OÖN “Day of the Joints” of the Ordensklinikum: On Wednesday, April 19th, the joints, new … See also The new digital forms of live entertainment Move pain-free again: This is what you can expect at the “Day of the Joints” at the OÖN

Information and lectures in the Promenade Galleries

The following events will take place on Joints Day on April 19th in the seminar rooms in the Promenaden Galerien of OÖNachrichten in Linz. Registrations for these free seminars are accepted on site before the start.

Power-Trio

11 clock: Powerful muscles, active fascia and an alert brain instead of Botox & anti-aging pills: A lecture by Elisabeth Barta-Winkler, exercise coach, health coach, health trainer, fascia trainer, micronutrient coach from Elisana – Center for Holistic Health

fascia training

12 o’clock: A fascial pleasure training for more mobility with Elisabeth Barta-Winkler

More enjoyment

13 o’clock: Experts from the Upper Austrian University of Applied Sciences address the following topics in a lecture: Be active with joy and enjoy life vigorously

Go through life with pleasure

Reactivating care in healthcare and nursing

Oh dear, everything hurts – what can I do?

14 o’clock: Alignment and relief of the joints and spine through targeted exercises. Presenter: Sue Ling, Physical Practice Expert, Hygiagist and Tuina Practitioner from Elisana – Center for Holistic Health

Why am I so crooked?

3pm: Simple exercises for posture, concentration, relaxation – and, if desired, a spinal check with physical practitioner Sue Ling

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper