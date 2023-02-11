news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 10 – Children are doctors for a day. On the occasion of World Day of the Sick on 11 February, the little patients of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in white or green coats, with stethoscopes, plasters, syringes and tools of the trade, visited their doctors, administering “good for everything” treatments ” and very creative. The traditional initiative was organized in the Ludoteca del Bambino Gesù on the Janiculum Hill, which was transformed into the ‘Pronto Soccorso dello Scaro Filoto’. For all the ‘patients’ who have undergone the care of little doctors, accurate check-ups, imaginative medications and plasters galore, but also punctures, defibrillators, hi-tech monitors, drips and colored medicines to banish all pain.



During the application of the medications, some anticipation of the future: “When I grow up I’ll be a heart surgeon” confides Francesco, 4 years old, touching his heart. Amanda, 11, shares the same opinion: “When I grow up I will be a veterinarian, but also a heart surgeon, because I like it”. At the end of the visit, everyone is given their own diploma: of ‘very patient patient’ for adults and of ‘experienced doctor for young doctors.



“The meaning of this initiative – explains Carla Maria Carlevaris, psychologist in charge of the Ludic Assistance Service for patients of the Child Jesus – is to offer our patients an opportunity to experience through play, therefore actively and creatively, what they are forced to experience passively every day. In the role-playing game, the children re-enact the experience of treatments and therapies, also expressing their concerns and fantasies. Identifying themselves in the person who takes care of them, they are able to familiarize – and even defuse – with some medical practices During the game, healthcare professionals very often realize how incredibly expert our little patients are in gestures and procedures and also how much they enjoy the idea of ​​’revenging’ on punctures and withdrawals. very effective verbal”. (HANDLE).

