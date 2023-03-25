L’winter time the minutes are numbered. At two in the morning between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March, daylight saving time returns. The hands move forward 60 minutes until Sunday 29 October. In a world divided between those who want permanent solar time and those who want daylight saving time, Beth Ann Malowprofessor of neurology and pediatrics at Vanderbilt University and director of the division of sleep at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, studied, as he tells on The Conversation, for more than five years the health effects of these clock changes. He found that, regardless of the pros and cons of each, the continuous modification of the timetable is linked to negative effectslike more heart problems and more.

More heart attacks and accidents ‘A Finnish investigation has shown that, except on the first day, a increase in the number of heart attacks. The same goes for the atrial fibrillationaccording to a study conducted in the state of New York: the particularity in this case is that this statistical significance seems to be more valid for women», he explains Luigi Ferini Strambi, full professor of Neurology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and director of the Sleep Medicine Center at the San Raffaele-Turro Hospital, Milan. Â«Another research, on the other hand, has found that the day after the time change, road accidents increase, an increase probably linked to sleep deprivation. However, during the entire period in which the spring-summer timetable is in effect, accidents decrease significantly: this could also be explained by the greater light when people return home from work. In an Austrian study it was seen that in the week following the spring change there is a increase in the daily death rate by about 3% while no significant changes were observed after returning to standard time. These data help us understand why the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, of which I am also a member, and the Society for Research on Biological Rhythms have taken a stance in favor of the abolition of seasonal time changes. In assessing the impact of changing the timetable, in addition to energy savings, possible health risks must be considered. The problem is not whether summer or winter time is better, but is to understand that it is preferable not to change itÂ». See also Sleeping too much is just as risky as sleeping too little

The beginnings of the time change For the sake of the statesman Benjamin Franklin who one day casually getting up at six saw with surprise the sun high and the city still in bed. So in 1784 he wrote a letter entitled “An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light” to the editor of the Journal de Paris: he suggested to Parisians to abandon their habits and to wake up earlier in the morning so as not to waste natural light and save on candle consumption. He calculated the mountain of wax needed in the homes of one hundred thousand citizens from 20 March to 20 September at 30,000 tons.

Who is disadvantaged There are three chronotypes identified based on one’s genetically determined internal biological clock: normal; Â«gufoÂ»represented by about 20% of the general population who prefer to go to bed and wake up later; Â«allodolaÂ», less than 10%, used to going to bed and getting up early. “The “owl” suffers the most from the spring time change because it has to work even harder to wake up an hour earlier,” continues Ferini Strambi. Â«Elderly people and children also have difficulties, categories accustomed to having fixed times that mark the day, such as those for eating and resting. And precisely because they are used to respecting precise timetables, the animals suffer from the modification of the timetable».

How to prevent discomfort “The ideal is prepare 2-3 days before summer time, gradually anticipating bedtimee or, if you can’t, by not overdoing it by staying late at night. Another tip is to expose yourself to light as soon as you get up, opening curtains and blinds. It’s important because light has an effect on increasing levels of cortisola hormone that modulates the stress response, and prevents the release of melatoninthe hormone that promotes sleepiness. See also Compensatory measure for the recognition of dietitian qualifications obtained abroad - February 2023 session

At the table “To make it easier to fall asleep,” he adds Silvana Hrelia, full professor of Biochemistry at the University of Bologna, Â«it is advisable not to exaggerate with alcohol and with the quantities of dishes, avoid nerve foods such as tea, coffee and cocoa. Within a varied and balanced diet, however, space forfoods rich in magnesiumsuch as cereals such as oats and barley, bananas, nuts and those rich in tryptophanand anti insomnia amino acid. It is the precursor of serotonin and is found in foods such as almonds, whole grains, milk derivatives such as fresh, unseasoned cheeses».