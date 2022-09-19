The National Awareness Campaign on actinic keratosis “Signs on the skin” with free dermatological screening visits by appointment stops at Roma in four hospital centers.

Promoted by SIDeMaST (Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases) “Signals on the skin” aims to promote early diagnosis for this pre-cancerous disease that cannot be underestimated.

The visits will take place in Rome:

Saturday 24th September At

UOSD Oncological Dermatology of the San Gallicano Dermatological Institute – IFO, directed by Doctor Pasquale Frascione

UOC Dermatology of the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation IRCCS, directed by Professor Ketty Peris

UOSD Dermatology of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, directed by Professor Luca Bianchi

Tuesday 4th October at the UOC Dermatology of the AOU Policlinico Umberto I, directed by Professor Giovanni Pellacani

Visits are by reservation only and subject to availability of places. For reservations contact the number 02 82900619 from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 15.00.

Actinic Keratosis (AK) is a lesion considered to be a very early form of squamous cell carcinoma, which occurs after age 40. It is one of the most frequent dermatological lesions in Italy: it is estimated that about 30% of the over 70s present at least one actinic keratosis.

The preferential anatomical sites are those chronically photo-exposed, such as face, ears, scalp and back of the hands with a higher risk of occurrence in men and women with blond hair and light eyes. If left untreated, the lesions can develop into invasive squamous cell carcinoma which accounts for 25% of all non-melanoma skin cancers and has the ability to metastasize to internal organs. Excessive sun exposure and the use of tanning lamps are the most important risk factors.

“The prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of skin cancers are one of the greatest challenges facing the dermatologist”, says prof. Giuseppe Monfrecola, President of SIDeMaST, “our Scientific Society is at the forefront in providing correct information to people, in supporting patient associations and in the continuous training of dermatologists in the field of Dermato-oncology. SIDeMaST is an active part of this campaign because the knowledge of one’s skin, the correct and constant protection from the sun’s rays, the early recognition of actinic keratoses and their treatment are essential for the prevention of squamous cell carcinoma. This translates into health for patients and significant savings in healthcare costs “

The “Signals on the skin” campaign is promoted by SIDeMaST and realized thanks to the non-conditioning contribution of PIERRE FABRE.

For further information: www.segnalisullapelle.it