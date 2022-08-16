Listen to the audio version of the article

Do you want Dazn compensation for the inefficiencies suffered, the game that was not seen or was seen very badly, in fits and starts? You can do it but you have to undergo a long and bureaucratic process. All to obtain a reimbursement equal to 25 percent of the monthly fee.

The reimbursement will always be the same whether you have suffered only one disruption in that month or if it has been a disaster for each league match included in the subscription.

These are the rules that the Communications Authority has decided, after a discussion with Dazn in recent months and in the face of the many inefficiencies that have affected the streaming platform since its arrival in Italy.

A premise: the following is the guide to obtaining compensation in general, with Dazn.

It is possible that it is not necessary to submit to this process for the last, serious inefficiencies that hit the vision of many fans on the first day of the championship, who therefore could not see Lazio-Bologna, Fiorentina-Cremonese, Salernitana-Rome and Spezia-Empoli . Platform access problems so serious and so widespread that they push Dazn to admit guilt and to promise “compensation to each affected customer, which will be paid in the manner disclosed in the coming days,” he wrote in a note.

Given that the procedure for requesting a refund is long, it is advisable to wait a few more days. Dazn, also pushed by Agcom and politics, which have immediately asked for interventions, should in this case, probably, give the compensation automatically.

But it would be an exception.

In fact, the procedure normally requires the user to activate and must do so within seven days. In short, it is better to be ready and study what to do because the championship is long and could be burdened by many small problems in the streaming service.

The first thing is that you must send the request only to these addresses: requests [email protected] or to the certified e-mail [email protected] If we have a pec, better use this channel.

Attention: Dazn asks you to fill in a form in its entirety, “available in the Help Section, easily accessible from the homepage of the DAZN website in PDF format”. So “easily accessible” that Dazn, on the page where he gives these instructions, does not even link to the form. And then: for a technology company like Dazn it must have seemed obvious to use a fillable web form. No: better the good old PDF to print.

Anyway, we find it here https://dazn.my.salesforce.com/sfc/p/#24000000fPPr/a/5I000001ENIW/OiV1PjB3cY6Gg1SpxpBgLwT.E7ptoTxV2M6QNlgnVJk.

The most annoying part is proving to Dazn that our connection wasn’t to blame. It is not clear why to face this test too if the problem concerns the authentication to the platform (as in the last cases), however for this purpose it is necessary to perform the test on Misurainternet.it (managed by Agcom) and attach a screen of the data “which allows, through the clear identification of the date and time reported therein, to verify the direct correlation with the event for which the Request is sent. As also indicated in the Form, the user must specify the type of device used and prove that this device is among those registered for the use of the DAZN service “.

It is not over: “for the purposes of processing the Request, only the screenshot or photograph (in the terms specified above) of the data resulting from the device actually used for the use of the event in question will be considered valid; any graphic evidence different from the screenshot / photograph as reported above will not be considered admissible, under penalty of non-fulfillment of the Request; only screenshots / photographs will be taken into consideration (in the terms described above) which will be perfectly legible and indicating all the data mentioned above “.

Perhaps a visa to Russia is now easier to obtain.

In any case, Dazn specifies that “Requests from email addresses other than the one indicated by the user at the time of subscription to the DAZN service and which constitutes the log in of the account will not be taken into consideration”; “Requests sent in forms other than the Form or versions of the Form or attachments not in the indicated formats will not be taken into consideration” (if there was that link it would be easier not to be mistaken).

Finally, these screenshots are also needed: “of the” payment history “available in the ‘My account’ section on the Dazn website”, “photographic evidence (in JPEG or PNG format) of the malfunction based on the table in the Form”, “screenshot of the device used to view the event during which the malfunction underlying the request occurred “,” evidence that the device in question is among those listed in the “My account” section of the DAZN website to use the service ” .

It should also be considered that the famous table is all a technicality of the type “to reach an Rmin of not less than 540p the connection from a fixed or mobile device should ensure a download speed”.

Some might think that so many clauses and details to be filled in, strictly in pdf, have been devised to discourage the poor common fan, who does not have a degree in computer science. But it would certainly be ill-thought.

And all this only for a discount of a few euros a month, a quarter of the fee, as mentioned.

Given that this is the refund situation, we must really hope that problems are very rare from now on.