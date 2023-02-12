DAZN wants to wipe out all the controversy with this unmissable offer, but if you don’t activate it now it will end soon!

The last few months have been really difficult for DAZN to digest which, due to the enormous controversy on the part of the public, has experienced weeks of enormous tensions that have brought a real storm on the most famous sports streaming platform in Italy.

This time, however, the company wants to make it up to you by sweeping away any controversy e making a great gift to all subscribersnew and historic: you have to hurry because the offer will expire in a few days!

Not even a month ago DAZN, as previously mentioned, ended up in the eye of the storm due to various problems and inconveniences that made viewing impossible for many users throughout the Italian territory. Top matches such as Inter-Napoli on January 4, 2023 were impossible to follow by many subscribers due to the continuous buffering problems and platform malfunctions that led the web to be filled with controversies that were not entirely useless.

DAZN tries to regain trust: refunds and gifts for subscribers

DAZN’s first step towards regaining the fans’ trust was certainly the move that led to the announcement of the refunds for all those subscribers who hadn’t been able to attend the main events of the platform in the month of January due to continuous malfunctions: things had calmed down for a few days, but controversy, criticism and even threats against the company because viewing is not always guaranteed and despite this there has also been an increase in the monthly cost of the subscription.

After a long meeting attended by not only the top management of DAZN, but also the Minister of Infrastructure and Made in Italy and other companies that are part of the Italian Consumer Association; it was decided that part of the January installment would be returned to subscribers with the promise of improving the service as quickly as possible.

There have been improvements, in part, but DAZN has decided to do away with the controversies altogether a gift to all subscribers.

DAZN gives you a gift: here’s how to receive it

This is the first time that DAZN has decided to offer an unmissable offer for all subscribers since it holds the rights to the Serie A championship and it probably also did it to wipe out the controversies of the last period which seemed very heavy .

On the occasion of Saint Valentine which will be on February 14 as every year, DAZN has in fact wanted to give a big gift to all subscribers: hurry because the offer will end in a few days!

DAZN gives you a big gift on Valentine’s Day

Starting February 9th through February 14thValentine’s Day, the DAZN subscription which also includes football can be activated for only €20.99 instead of €29.99 as usual. This will not only be the price of the first month, but of all months for a total of 12 months, saving even around €120 on the cost of the subscription. This obviously only applies to new subscribers, but DAZN has promised unmissable offers even for existing customers.